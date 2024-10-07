MS in US Fall 2025? Good idea?

Poll

I am a working professional in a well established software company (as SDE) with 2+ YOE (excluding internship). I would be bagging 3 years of professional work experience by Fall 2025.





1. Is it good idea to do Master in Computer Science from US?

2. If I choose to do MS, can I except getting full time job with visa sponsorship after MS?

3. Any suggestions on what colleges/universities I should aim for would be helpful. I am looking for some college which is financially affordable and also ranked well.









Most important question would be is MS in US in fall of 2025 worth it?