mercsilent  
Computer Engineering at Purdue University 

Transitioning to Hardware side of Computer Engineering

current junior @ purdue university studying computer engineering. i've done one swe internship last summer and will be doing another swe one this upcoming summer. my courses have a very solid amount of hardware and i find it very very interesting. i'd love to work in hardware/semiconductor/chip design but with two swe internship once i graduate i wont have any experience on that side. how can i gain experience to see if i truly like hardware in the corporate world? 


Just apply to hardware positions with  compe degree? 

do a hardware type masters degree? 

any suggestions? appreciate it! 
2
1239
cheesymanHardware Engineer  
Does your school have any resource for Hardware programs or possibly internships as well?

