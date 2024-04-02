Transitioning to Hardware side of Computer Engineering

current junior @ purdue university studying computer engineering. i've done one swe internship last summer and will be doing another swe one this upcoming summer. my courses have a very solid amount of hardware and i find it very very interesting. i'd love to work in hardware/semiconductor/chip design but with two swe internship once i graduate i wont have any experience on that side. how can i gain experience to see if i truly like hardware in the corporate world?









Just apply to hardware positions with compe degree?





do a hardware type masters degree?





any suggestions? appreciate it!