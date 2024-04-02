mercsilent in
Transitioning to Hardware side of Computer Engineering
current junior @ purdue university studying computer engineering. i've done one swe internship last summer and will be doing another swe one this upcoming summer. my courses have a very solid amount of hardware and i find it very very interesting. i'd love to work in hardware/semiconductor/chip design but with two swe internship once i graduate i wont have any experience on that side. how can i gain experience to see if i truly like hardware in the corporate world?
Just apply to hardware positions with compe degree?
do a hardware type masters degree?
any suggestions? appreciate it!
cheesymanHardware Engineer
Does your school have any resource for Hardware programs or possibly internships as well?
