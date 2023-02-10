VicByNat in
What makes you say 'no thanks' to a job offer?
Obviously comp is a big topic (we are on Levels lol), but I'm wondering if there's anything else that immediately makes you reject a job offer.
For me, if it's not fully remote, I won't even entertain the conversation. I'm also super petty so if the recruiter sucks, I'll say no almost no matter what lol
haptic2022Product Designer
This: “stress and chaos because they don’t have a clear vision”… did that once, never again.
Also any mention of "doing whatever it takes" or some other implication that there's no work/life balance. I get that sometimes it needs to happen, which I'm fine with on occasion. But I'm not giving up my 40 hour work week for more stress and chaos because they don't have a clear vision.