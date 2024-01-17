Hmcoderhmn in
Canadian Tech Market
Can anyone explain why Canadian tech wages seem so depressed ? I’m a dev with 2.3 years of experience, I make 107k including my average bonus, and multiple recruiters (Toronto area) have told me I’m overpaid for my level of experience. It seems even non maang companies in the states routinely eclipse my total comp, and I’m talking kids out of school. Are my only options for a reasonable salary bump (1.2x - 1.4x) to either 1) get a maang job 2) move to the states Anyone else in a similar situation?
14
4807
Sort by:
9
hired123Data Scientist
Remote job in the is and you earn USD while physically in Canada?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519
In 3 years bumped it to 165k by changing a job. But until I got a remote job in US company I finally got to 260k which I still think is not market value, but that’s the most I could get for a fully remote job in a company that I really liked.