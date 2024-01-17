Canadian Tech Market

Can anyone explain why Canadian tech wages seem so depressed ? I’m a dev with 2.3 years of experience, I make 107k including my average bonus, and multiple recruiters (Toronto area) have told me I’m overpaid for my level of experience. It seems even non maang companies in the states routinely eclipse my total comp, and I’m talking kids out of school. Are my only options for a reasonable salary bump (1.2x - 1.4x) to either 1) get a maang job 2) move to the states Anyone else in a similar situation?