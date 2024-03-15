Total Comp at Amazon

I just spoke with recruiter for an L5 position at Amazon. I know Amazon does the 5%, 15%, 40%, 40% vest schedule, but they made it sound like if you're TC upon hire is ex.270k, regardless of the vesting schedule, you will get 270k/yr for the 4 years, it just will be in the form of more bonus or base pay or something in the early years? Is this true? I assumed my TC would be much less the first year compared to the later years because I'd be getting much more stock later on (assuming a constant stock price). Can anyone let me know how that works? Thanks!