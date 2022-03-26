19g615l16x8854 in
Comp change from Tech Lead to Eng Manager?
Is there a downgrade in TC if switching to engineering manager from tech lead or from IC roles?
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
I’ve seen cases where IC’s do make more money than their own managers, like it’s not uncommon but not super common. But rule of thumb for me is to not take a salary cut for a role unless the situation is dire (ie recession hits and I really need a job to survive).
