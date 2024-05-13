Kage23 in
Suggestions for back to corporate job after a startup stint
I have 12 years of IT consulting experience in the ERP space, then a 2 year break, followed by 3 years of e-commerce start up exp. I want to get back to Corprate. But my knowledge of IT is 5 years outdated. Any suggestions on how to get in? Should I explore returnship programs? I did change my geographical region during my break. I am a computer science engineer with an MBA.
madscience
Not thaaaat much has changed in corporate from 5 years ago, things operate similarly still, so you should just need to brush up on some of the new tech they might be using and you should be good to go.
