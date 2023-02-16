Can anyone provide a referral for jr or entry level roles ?

Hello,

I am graduating in May 2023 but having hard time getting interviews.





I am a Master's in computer science student at UTA. I have done software internship in last summer at Fortune500 company. And I have 2 years of DevOps exp in docker, kubernetes, CICD, aws, azure cloud.





I am an international student so I can apply to only Big Tech companies who provide visa.





Please provide a referral for SWE or SDE or DevOps roles. Thank you!