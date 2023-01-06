Should I switch companies amidst this recession?

Currently I work for Defense and have clearance so I feel as though my job is currently stable. I do want a higher pay though and it's about that time for a salary increase (3 YOE total, been with my first company).





I am scouting around for other potential companies, but am worried about being hired and then laid off. One of the companies I interviewed for abruptly stopped hiring did layoffs recently (TuSimple).





Should I still look around and interview, or should I wait indefinitely until the recession is gone?





Please advise and thanks for reading.