Tom Koval
Amazon AWS Loop Interviews
Hi all! Long-time lurker, first-time poster.
I'm preparing for my first (and hopefully my last) Amazon loop experience with the company's AWS segment. Does anyone have recommendations for identifying the leadership principle they're looking to have you respond to or any other tips before I step into the gauntlet? Were there any particular YouTube videos or other resources that you found really helped when you were going through the loop?
Many thanks in advance and cheers to everyone!! :)
Software Engineer
Found levels blog super helpful for my interviews, particularly for Amazon. This post goes over interview tips, the STAR method, and other ways to prep: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/amazon-leadership-principles.html
Management Consultant
Thank you so much--everyone here is so helpful!! I'm going to read this in just a moment--I hadn't stumbled upon it before--thank you again!!!
