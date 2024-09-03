130k cad/yo as a Sr PrD designer in Montreal, yeah or meh?

Poll

Hi y'all. I am in a company for 2years now a d my salary of 130k CAD per year hasn't changed. The market changed a lot, as we all know. I feel very lucky as I have a manager that truly cares and help us to define career path. The company invests in our training in a way that I rarely have seen and I overall have impact in my work. I also appreciate my salary that I find satisfying but I am not sure how high 130k a year is currently considered for a senior product designer (10yo experience).

As I said, I am satisfied with my current position and don't want to jeopardize the current harmony, but in the same time, I am wondering if I am stagnating in term of financial opportunities.





Additionally I'd like to ask: what sources do you use to research current market salaries? I found contradictory infos between Jooble and Glassdoor.









Thank you in advance for your kind answers.



