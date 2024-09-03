designerindisguide in
130k cad/yo as a Sr PrD designer in Montreal, yeah or meh?
Hi y'all. I am in a company for 2years now a d my salary of 130k CAD per year hasn't changed. The market changed a lot, as we all know. I feel very lucky as I have a manager that truly cares and help us to define career path. The company invests in our training in a way that I rarely have seen and I overall have impact in my work. I also appreciate my salary that I find satisfying but I am not sure how high 130k a year is currently considered for a senior product designer (10yo experience).
As I said, I am satisfied with my current position and don't want to jeopardize the current harmony, but in the same time, I am wondering if I am stagnating in term of financial opportunities.
Additionally I'd like to ask: what sources do you use to research current market salaries? I found contradictory infos between Jooble and Glassdoor.
Thank you in advance for your kind answers.
PaulWallaceProduct Designer
I think that's a solid rate for Montreal but at the same time, you could probably stand to make more and could for sure at a larger company. But if you like the current setup now and enjoy your work, then I'd say there's not really a huge need to move. Have you looked up Montreal salaries here on Levels?
designerindisguideProduct Designer
I looked indeed. The range is really large from quite low to +300k for big companies like Samsung or Unity. It also go with a variety of levels that I am not sure how to read (L5,L6..) my company only works on 2 levels but we all are consider seniors. So I am not feeling more advanced from looking here.
