Stay or leave in current job?

Hello folks

I recently joined a realestate tech company as a Senior Product Manager. Currently the morale in the company is extremely low as a lot of folks across all teams are leaving. With on-going fears about recession and a housing market slowdown there are also talks about layoffs. Question: should I continue in my role since I just started or should I start interviewing again? My current comp at this firm is really good, so will be a challenge to find an opportunity that can match this. However the role itself isnt what I expected neither is the company's vision/leadership that inspiring. What would you advice?



