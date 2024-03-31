Changing Careers from VFX to Cybersecurity.

I have been a VFX artist for 20 years. The industry has failed us and I have done my research and find that cybersecurity and starting as a security analyst would be a good fit since I like the whole aspect of preparation, mitigation and eradication of risks to an organization.





I have started my journey by taking the Google Cybersecurity course on Coursera. I am doing it properly by taking my notes down on notion, categorizing them and learning all the abbreviations from the glossary.





After this I would like to prepare for the CompTIA Security+ certification. I know that certificates do not provide a job and I need to showcase my technical knowledge to the hiring manager in order to secure any positions.





I am also developing a portfolio where I would like to showcase the various techniques that I learned.





I wanted to ask if I am following a right path by doing the above steps? If not where should I work upon? What advices would you have for me that might help me succeed in cybersecurity. I love to learn and I have many transferable skills from my career in VFX that I believe would be beneficial to me in Cybersecurity.





Thank you.





PS: I wanted to know if there is a way I could ask someone to be my mentor? :)