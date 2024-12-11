ediacarian in
Poll
Data Scientist Compensation question
PhD Physics, 4 yoe postdoc at NIH in experimental biophysics cancer research, fellowship at The Data Incubator (summer 2019 DC), 3 yoe Sr Data Scientist at small govcon doing document information extraction, NER, NLP, knowledge graphs, etc, 2 yoe Graph Data Scientist at mid size govcon working on knowledge graphs, graph analytics, RAG, etc. plus anomaly detection, SBA on spark clusters. Active TS-SCI.
Decided recently to take an interview for a startup doing NLP document analysis project with a $99 million 5 year contract awarded last month (I am currently unsure but suspect that means *up to* 99m, 5 years) , that is looking for a hands-on lead engineer to build out a team for this project.
I have worked as a PI on a SBIR before and have a fair bit of leadership from mentoring and teaching in academia, but haven't led big teams before or built a big team. However I am confident I can deliver a lot for this company.
I feel like an excellent fit and have no idea what to negotiate. The recruiter actually gave me a "top range" of 240-300k but it seems like they could and should go way higher for someone with my background. Please share your opinions!
Closed
201 participants
11
3355
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
If you work for a startup, be expected to put in 60-70 hours week than your normal 40 working for the government. The more you make the more is expected of you. Personally, I would rather do other things with my time than work, but if you want 270k go for it. When a recruiter says 240 to 300, assume 270 at the highest and then go lower, so the real range is 240 to 270.
2
swedragonSoftware Engineer
Ask for 300k and let them negotiate downwards from there.
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,596