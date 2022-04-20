19g6vl27sqrb6 in  
iOS Engineer  

Got banned from fishbowl

😫
3
1203
Sort by:
freshproduceSoftware Engineer  
Did they give you a reason?
19g6vl27sqrb6iOS Engineer  
they don’t like swear words…. I don’t want to go into too much detail here cuz I don’t want to get banned here too lol.
But people reported me twice for using swear words I think and they have an auto 3 strikes ur out policy. So bye bye

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,315