Mateo Betancur B in  
Web Development (Front-End)  

Interview process Mercado Libre

I am participating in an interview process with Mercado Libre Colombia for the position of Frontend Developer, does anyone know what is the salary range that Mercado Libre has for this position?

This information would be very useful for the salary negotiation process.

Thank you guys.
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/mercado-libre/salaries/software-engineer?search=colombia&searchText=colombia

