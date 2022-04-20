pancakes123 in
Salary Negotiation (New Grad) for Amazon
Should I negotiate as a new grad?
nit: bonus is 45k first year, 35k second year.
Amazon
Software Development Engineer
New York
Total per year
$332K
Level
L4
Base
$142K
Total stock grant
$110K
Bonus
$80K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
19g6vl0i55srwSoftware Engineer
Always negotiate.
6
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
100% agree, but this is a fire offer but you can definitely get more.
3
