Salary Negotiation (New Grad) for Amazon

Should I negotiate as a new grad?


nit: bonus is 45k first year, 35k second year.

Amazon
Amazon
Software Development Engineer
New York
Total per year
$332K
Level
L4
Base
$142K
Total stock grant
$110K
Bonus
$80K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
19g6vl0i55srwSoftware Engineer  
Always negotiate.
CoffeeplsSolution Architect  
100% agree, but this is a fire offer but you can definitely get more.
