Bloomberg or Spotify?
Two offers for SWE I level. Which should I pick?
BBG or SPOT
Bloomberg
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$174K
Level
Entry
Base
$154K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
Spotify
Software Engineer I
Remote
Total per year
$180K
Level
SWEI
Base
$145K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
690,315
You can’t go wrong with either is my best answer. If FinTech interests you, there’s no debate that you should join Bloomberg. If you’re more into MediaTech / EntertainmentTech, then obviously Spotify. If there’s no preference, both will give you great opportunities to learn at an early stage in your career. You’ll find tons of interesting and diverse projects that span the whole gamut of tech.
Spotify is quite generous with its leave policies and focus on mental health (they’ve given the whole company a week off outside of the normal 23 days off per year). They also offer stock, though this hasn’t been doing so hot recently (although I would argue that this moreso an opportunity). Bloomberg does not offer stock (or refreshers), but for this exact reason, gives quite generous annual raises vs. other companies. Spotify is an extremely remote-friendly company; they also pay the same no matter where you live in the US. This is quite unique in the industry and was amazing for me since I was a fully remote engineer outside a major city.
In terms of the tech stacks, Bloomberg has its own proprietary one for the majority of projects; some can be legacy, but not the majority for sure. I spent more time in the Media side of Bloomberg (so the stack was vastly different / more modern) because that’s what interested me more, but lots of people were happy on the finance tech side of things. It’s without a doubt the best financial analytics software in the world for a reason. Spotify has taken hints from Google in lots of ways (many Xooglers moved to Spotify early on) and has a strong culture of engineering excellence.
Hope this helps! Feel free to reach out to me on LinkedIn if you still have more questions.