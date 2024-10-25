Is FAANG worth it?

Poll

Hey all, I wanted to get some input and thoughts from everyone and hopefully not get roasted. I was laid off back in May from a startup and after a tough job search, I finally have one offer in hand and another one potentially (so maybe this isn’t even worth the energy to figure out).

I have been a BA/DA for the past 5 years and have been wanting to pivot into PM.

Me and my fiancé were planning on moving back to our home state when our lease is up in a few months.

Offers:

Data Product Manager at AbbVie. Fully remote. 6-month contract to hire.

Data Integration Lead at Apple. Hybrid: Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday in office. 12-month contract with long term renewal opportunities.

Both will pay the same rate.

Thoughts:

The hybrid Apple position is not ideal, but could be worth it?

I’m not an engineer by any means, but I’ve always thought that if I made it to FAANG-tier, that I would be “set for life” and have lots of job opportunities in the future and be at the top of the list when applying anywhere. Is this an incorrect assumption given the market and layoffs that are happening?

Questions:

What would you do?

Does having FAANG or similar “prestige” company actually lead to better opportunities in the future?