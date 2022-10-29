engineersRus in
Remote position compensation
Should I expect lower compensation when negotiating for a remote position and I live in a lower cost of living area (say missouri) than the location of the office (say Google/Apple etc. in San Franscico).
Or should i base my negotiations off what people usually get offered for my experience from that area?
If you have experience with this, I'd love to hear from you.
30
4536
modamageFull-Stack Software Engineer at Jane
No, negotiate based on the value you bring and the company's salary band for your particular role and experience. I live in mid MO and work for a company based in Santa Cruz that pays its employees Bay Area rates regardless of where they live.
22
00Software Engineering Manager
My company does the same but I get the impression it’s not the norm.
