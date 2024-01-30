jobsteve in
recruiter asked me for $
I recently applied for a Fintech company’s opening and then reached out one of their recruiters on Linkedin to see if I can network a bit. I asked him if I’m a good fit for their company and the recruiter gets back to me and outright says what’s a “fair price “ i’d be willing to pay for his services! Meanwhile he’s already hired by this company, this looks quite parasitic behavior tbh
21
9684
imserdarSoftware Engineer
I’d report the recruiter to the company immediately. This is the corruption behavior straight from the third world country.
43
jobsteveSoftware Engineer
I will eventually. I’ve applied for a position there and will wait till I hear about my application so he wouldn’t jeopardize my application. I will definitely send screenshots to their HR.
13
