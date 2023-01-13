ferryboat in
Layoff tracker: list of companies doing layoffs
Figured I'd create a post similar to the one I created last year tracking all the incoming layoffs.
Layoffs this week:
Verily
Flexport
Carta
Coinbase
Blend
Scale AI
Amazon
Salesforce
TikTok
Update 1/14 – Other companies doing layoffs:
Lattice
Goldman Sachs
Citrix
Carbon Health
Akuna Capital
Amazon (India)
Intrinsic
DirecTV
Pluralsight
Compass
Andela
SecurityScorecard
Node40
Lob
Comment below about any others I missed.
0xABAD1DEAMobile Software Engineer
https://layoffs.fyi
8
NonymousayProduct Manager
Around 10% of the people at Oyster as well
https://oysterhr.notion.site/A-letter-from-Oyster-s-CEO-Tony-Jamous-43b7218897904211bf1486e314056d4e
1
