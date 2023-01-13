ferryboat in  
Software Engineer  

Layoff tracker: list of companies doing layoffs

Figured I'd create a post similar to the one I created last year tracking all the incoming layoffs.


Layoffs this week:

Verily

Flexport

Carta

Coinbase

Blend

Scale AI

Amazon

Salesforce

TikTok


Update 1/14 – Other companies doing layoffs:

Lattice

Twitter

Goldman Sachs

Citrix

Carbon Health

Akuna Capital

Amazon (India)

Intrinsic

DirecTV

Pluralsight

Compass

Andela

SecurityScorecard

Node40

Lob


Comment below about any others I missed.

37
29771
Sort by:
0xABAD1DEAMobile Software Engineer  
https://layoffs.fyi
8
NonymousayProduct Manager  
Around 10% of the people at Oyster as well
https://oysterhr.notion.site/A-letter-from-Oyster-s-CEO-Tony-Jamous-43b7218897904211bf1486e314056d4e
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,426