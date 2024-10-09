Remote Job for non us citizen ?

Hello all !





I am currently living in Greece and I have 4 years of experience in frontend(web developer). I have experience with cutting technologies but also have strong knowledge of html/css/js.





Problem is I am currently working for a startup and I get around 15k per year.





I have gone around and applied to European jobs mostly but I get no feedback or interviews.





What else i need to do so I can find a better paying job or find something that pays me as part time/second job around 10k more per year ?





I am 35 years + married planning to have a child. Things are bad in Greece at the moment and salaries +energy take up more than half of my salary each month.