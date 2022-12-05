onceiwasababy in  
Advice for Walmart SDE II Intern Interview

I have an interview scheduled in the future for the Walmart SDE II Internship interview. I am just curious to hear what I should expect to see during the interview and maybe some ways I can prepare. After doing some research, I have seen the following:


  1. 1 Leetcode Problem (Medium)
  2. Review Hackerrank OA (Discuss answers, complexities, and optimization).
  3. System design questions
  4. Specific questions based upon resume

Thank you!

redbeastComputer Science at University of Houston 
varies between interviewers tbh, for my interview I got a leetcode basic question (easier than easy) and nothing else.
