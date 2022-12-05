onceiwasababy in
Advice for Walmart SDE II Intern Interview
I have an interview scheduled in the future for the Walmart SDE II Internship interview. I am just curious to hear what I should expect to see during the interview and maybe some ways I can prepare. After doing some research, I have seen the following:
- 1 Leetcode Problem (Medium)
- Review Hackerrank OA (Discuss answers, complexities, and optimization).
- System design questions
- Specific questions based upon resume
Thank you!
redbeastComputer Science at University of Houston
varies between interviewers tbh, for my interview I got a leetcode basic question (easier than easy) and nothing else.
1
