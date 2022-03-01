Wndr in
How long is the wait for team match at Google?
I'm at the team matching phase, but it's literally been 2 months, and haven't even had a single team take an interest. Is that normal for Google?
At what point do I say - forget it and move on?
rubyRedSoftware Engineer at Google
noogler here. This is pretty common for Google. Unfortunately takes forever. Not much you can do tbh. I've also heard of some folks never matching and thus 'losing' the offer.
WndrTechnical Program Manager
Thanks for the input. Coincidentally enough the day after I posted the question I was notified of a match. Gonna speak to the hiring manager tomorrow! So I guess it really is a long waiting game.
