Meta fined $400 million over privacy concerns
Irish authorities have fined Meta $402 million for breaking privacy laws over its handling of the data of children on Instagram. The Irish Data Protection Commission has promised more details on decision next week, while Meta has said it will appeal, per The New York Times.
Not sure how they're lawyers will settle this but data is as precious as oil these days so happy to see more protections around privacy on these platforms.
Data Science
Data privacy litigation and breaches like this will just be the norm
