What's your salary progression?
Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!
New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC
1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k
~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC
5 YOE (new offer) job hopped to a startup: ~$350k TC
JadogSoftware Engineer
Well done 👏
Pre-college, fast food industry: $12/hr
College, freshman year small company swe internship: $25/hr
2nd year big bank company swe internship: $55/hr
3rd year return internship: $61/hr
Penultimate offseason swe internship at electric car company: $48/hr
Incoming fulltime new grad swe frontend offer at tech company: $168k tc