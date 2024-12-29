Available_Manner668 in  
What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!


New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer) job hopped to a startup: ~$350k TC

Not fulltime yet but would love to share my journey:

Pre-college, fast food industry: $12/hr
College, freshman year small company swe internship: $25/hr
2nd year big bank company swe internship: $55/hr
3rd year return internship: $61/hr
Penultimate offseason swe internship at electric car company: $48/hr
Incoming fulltime new grad swe frontend offer at tech company: $168k tc
7
Well done 👏

