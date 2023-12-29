Journey start

Mohammed in
Hi all guys ,I joined levels.fyi from last one year ,I helped lot of person's and i suggest lot of person's ,but why I'm posting ,the first time, I need suggestion or your support ,I think u getting boring to read this thing , I'll directly come on point .
So basically I have two years experience in IT field(.net domain) now I'm going to explore some new things or opportunity's ,so guys can you please suggest any remote location job or onsite job (USA) .
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING GUYS ,
FIRST TIME I'M EXPECTING FROM LEVELS 'FLY FAMILY ........
MohammedSoftware Engineer
Sure, thanks
Maybe going to work for a co like OpenAI. You’d probably love it.