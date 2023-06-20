MightyMouse in
What I got for creating GitHub Copilot
Seeing some interesting conversations around this. What do you think? Should he have gotten a bigger bonus or some sort of profit share?
14
4840
Sort by:
kaljinComputer Science
Product ownership, promotion + bonus, and visibility. Employees behind products should be given fame, not shoved aside. Makes it look like there's absolutely no reward for innovation.
10
madloptSoftware Engineer
I agree about the fame, it will be valuable for both sides. The company can improve their image an employees will be more valuable on the market.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473