How it’s like to start DSA after 5 years of experience in IT

Hey friends,





As the title says it all, I have been working in IT for more than 5 years now after seeing lots of guys getting into product based tech giants companies, it's makes me wonder how it's like work in those companies.





So I was thinking of starting DSA as this is what every product based company needs, I have zero knowledge in it, so is it worth it to go for it and if yes please give me a roadmap or some links which will help me to start from zero.





Every help will be appreciated