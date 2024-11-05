casanovaGKT in
How it’s like to start DSA after 5 years of experience in IT
Hey friends,
As the title says it all, I have been working in IT for more than 5 years now after seeing lots of guys getting into product based tech giants companies, it's makes me wonder how it's like work in those companies.
So I was thinking of starting DSA as this is what every product based company needs, I have zero knowledge in it, so is it worth it to go for it and if yes please give me a roadmap or some links which will help me to start from zero.
Every help will be appreciated
rhs0411632Solution Architect
Don't start DSA, start a chapter on DSA e.g. tree which you feel, needs to improve. Skim through any doc and start solving problems on it. Repeat the attempt if you are not able to solve the problem.
1
casanovaGKTSoftware Engineer
Hi thank you so much for the reply, I have zero knowledge on data structures, so shall I start from the basics and theory first and then go into the problem solving ?
