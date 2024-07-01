JackOLantern in  
Software Engineer  

Questions About building a SWE Resume for Low Amount of Experience

Hi, I have around 1-1.5ish years of experience and will soon be applying to roles since this is my first job in my first company,

I am wondering how I should fill my resume up, Should I continue including my internships in it and add 6-8 points for my full-time experience [in bullets with metrics of course] or how should I go forward with this?


My basic need is that I am planning on removing projects that I added when I got hired for my undergrad because they don't look impressive anymore or do you guys recommend I specifically build side projects despite having work experience to make my resume "catchy" or "noticeable" in nature?


I've removed some old internship experiences and projects and it is quite small so I'm looking for details about how I can fill it up into One Page without any white space.


1
1695
Sort by:
thehcodeSoftware Engineer  
I suggest keeping the internship roles on the resume, they will be seen as experience regardless. As for a project, don’t just work on something that’s going to seem catchy but also something you’re passionate about that way when it comes time to interview it’s going to feel easier to dive deep into it. For now though just keep what you have on your resume and apply until you get a new project that’s worth putting on the resume
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,541