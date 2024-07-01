Questions About building a SWE Resume for Low Amount of Experience

Hi, I have around 1-1.5ish years of experience and will soon be applying to roles since this is my first job in my first company,

I am wondering how I should fill my resume up, Should I continue including my internships in it and add 6-8 points for my full-time experience [in bullets with metrics of course] or how should I go forward with this?





My basic need is that I am planning on removing projects that I added when I got hired for my undergrad because they don't look impressive anymore or do you guys recommend I specifically build side projects despite having work experience to make my resume "catchy" or "noticeable" in nature?





I've removed some old internship experiences and projects and it is quite small so I'm looking for details about how I can fill it up into One Page without any white space.



