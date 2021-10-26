19g615kv7j52sc in  
Graphic Design  

Intern converting Full-time, is graduating required?

I received a full-time offer after this summer and I’m expected to graduate next summer. I was wondering if anyone has a similar experience where they weren’t able to finish undergrad and what you did. Also do they ask for proof of graduation?


any advice or help would be appreciated

3
4363
Sort by:
yikyakisbakMarketing  
They will do a background check after you sign so I'm sure they do. And if you leave the company they'll do a background check for sure to make sure you worked at where you said and graduated from the college you said you attended.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,314