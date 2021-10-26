19g615kv7j52sc in
Intern converting Full-time, is graduating required?
I received a full-time offer after this summer and I’m expected to graduate next summer. I was wondering if anyone has a similar experience where they weren’t able to finish undergrad and what you did. Also do they ask for proof of graduation?
any advice or help would be appreciated
yikyakisbakMarketing
They will do a background check after you sign so I'm sure they do. And if you leave the company they'll do a background check for sure to make sure you worked at where you said and graduated from the college you said you attended.
