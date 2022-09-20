Kai916Kabfib in
Tech billionaires are buying up luxurious bunkers and hiring military security to survive a societal collapse…
...they helped create.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/news/2022/sep/04/super-rich-prepper-bunkers-apocalypse-survival-richest-rushkoff
Im not surprised and im just not sure what the rest of us are gonna do. Like the world is literally on fire and underwater but the news tends to focus on things as if were not in dire straits. Theres the Bolt Creek fire that was raging on 9000 acres and idk, residents here were kinda like, yeah, just stay inside today lol.
Maybe we should pool our funds and build own compound. Take it back to fiefdoms and castles lol
The very rich can cloister themselves away. Maybe you can cozy up to one of them and provide a needed service. Most of the rest of us will need to rely on community, and the mutual trust that comes from mutual reliance, in order to make it.