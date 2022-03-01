LinkedIn Advice for a new grad

Hey guys,

I am going to be a new grad in CS from Winnipeg, Canada(this summer) and I was hoping if the community could help me a good strategy for increasing my activity on linkedIn(i.e. how to ask people on linkedIn regaradring their companies, how to steer that convo into help me find a new Software Developer job.) I am not that good at LinkedIn, and no Co-op or internship experience due to the pandemic, and tbh my university is not that famous for CS grads to find good jobs.

Any help even reference to some good blogs, videos would be appreciated.

If someone wants to guide me through this process as a mentor, it would be the best thing for me and my current condition