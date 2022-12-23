porbet in
SDE 2 hiring in Bangalore
Can folks give referral or share some leads for SDE 2 backend or ML engineering roles in Bangalore? I have been trying but not getting any interview calls :(
About: 3 years of experience in FAANG, one of the top IIT graduate.
My background has mostly been in ML but I am looking forward for backend SDE roles too.
Any help appreciated! Thanks!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I can't help with a referral, but Levels has a job board if you didn't know about it. Looks like there are some Bangalore roles there you could check out: https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/
