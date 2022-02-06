19g6uky15j0y3 in
Frequent Company Switching
Hi Everyone,
I am a 4 years experienced software engineer ( 2 years in a startup and 2 years in a big software consultancy firm ). I decided to switch to a new startup and now I am working there for 3 months as startups have more challenging work. But, the startup I joined has poor leadership and it is not respecting its customer's first place ( poor customer reviews). All these factors affected me and I am planning to make a switch. I am worried that whether this frequent company switching will affect my career growth ?. Need your suggestions, please
19g615kz36t60qBackend Software Engineer
Life's too short to work for a bad employer where you're not happy. Future employer won't care about this as long as you're able to provide them logical reasoning why you left. Best of luck
