Hi Everyone,

I am a 4 years experienced software engineer ( 2 years in a startup and 2 years in a big software consultancy firm ). I decided to switch to a new startup and now I am working there for 3 months as startups have more challenging work. But, the startup I joined has poor leadership and it is not respecting its customer's first place ( poor customer reviews). All these factors affected me and I am planning to make a switch. I am worried that whether this frequent company switching will affect my career growth ?. Need your suggestions, please