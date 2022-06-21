wizabbrev in  
Data Scientist  

Applied Science Roles

Hi anyone is working as Applied Scientist in Amazon or Data & Applied Scientist at Microsoft? Can you share the kind of salary one should expect. I have done masters and currently having 2 years of applied research experience. I am looking for someone from India preferably.

19g617l4nnaxy5  
You can get L60 in MS. Base would be somewhere around 20-22LPA max unless you have offer.
1
wizabbrev  
Ohh okay, do you work there? If possible can I speak with you?

