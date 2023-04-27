zarrion in
How long does it take to hear back from Robinhood
Its been a week and a half since my full loop interviews, which I feel that I did really well. I sent out a friendly mail to the recruiter asking her when can I expect to hear from them regarding the hiring decision. Its been 4 days, and she hasn't responded to that email as well. Do I reach out to her again or do I wait more time?
VistaSoftware Engineer
It was about a week for me when I interviewed with them back in 2021. I'd say send another note once it hits like 2 weeks total since your interview to check in. Otherwise, it might not be good news if it takes long after that.
