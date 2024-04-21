Relocation to Canada versus Day One CPT

Hello everyone,





I'm a 29-year-old iOS engineer from Nigeria currently based in the U.S. I'm considering a potential relocation to Canada offered by my company, versus staying in the U.S. under a Day 1 CPT arrangement while I attempt to secure an H-1B visa in future lotteries.





Given my situation:

1. What are the potential pros and cons of relocating to Canada, especially in terms of financial benefits and immigration policies?

2. Would my current compensation be competitive in Canada, especially after currency conversion?

3. For those familiar with tech careers in Canada, how does the market for iOS engineers compare to the U.S.?

4. What should I be aware of in terms of long-term career growth and stability between these two options?

5. Is there anyone with a similar experience who can share their journey and any advice?





Any insights or personal experiences would be greatly appreciated as I navigate this decision.





Thank you!