Some interesting news about Amazon beyond hiring freezes- they are opening luxury stores across Europe. Not only that, they've also released some new AR tech to try on shoes. Looks like Amazon Fashion team is winning right now.





Stores: https://www.vogue.co.uk/news/article/amazon-fashion-luxury-stores-europe





Try-on: https://hypebeast.com/2022/6/amazon-fashion-virtual-try-on-for-shoes