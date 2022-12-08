otogai7aw in  
Senior PM opportunity at Microsoft

"I have another exciting opportunity! We are looking for a Product Manager to join our team to help drive the next generation of our customer care, trust, reliability, engagement, and observability experiences.


We are a team that loves big opportunities and as part of Azure we have consistently innovated and created new solutions to solve some of our most interesting problems. We value diverse opinions and new, forward-thinking ideas. We have strong customer empathy and delight in understanding our customers’ needs. We use data and KPIs to guide, improve and grow the success of our programs.


If you are looking for an exciting career here at Microsoft, come and join us. ✊"


Job link: https://careers.microsoft.com/us/en/job/1498127/Senior-Product-Manager

Connect with him here if interested- https://www.linkedin.com/posts/carlos-r-9722a811b_senior-product-manager-in-redmond-washington-activity-7006439935926820864-qM1c

