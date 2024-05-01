Shreya Sharma in
what's the difference between distributed SE and regular (full stack, or backend) SE?
I have been working as as Software engineer since 6 years, outside US. Now I am trying to change jobs, and I see these titles.
Normally, in my work exp, I 'm used to do everything - backend development, automation scripts, API development, frontend development in my early years, designing solutions end-to-end, using various technologies like ELK, kafka, docker, Kubernetes, airflow, all kinds of databases, etc.
What do I come under as?
0
1026
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,541