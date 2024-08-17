Debugger in  
Tricky hiring situation

So, I worked for this company during the summer while working on other research projects at the university. I wasn't looking for internships, so I agreed when they offered $18/h for an AI Software Engineer Intern as a side hustle from my main Research.


I shipped them a very profitable computer vision system during the summer, which should bring them ~$500,000 a year, and I am the only one who can maintain and scale it.


They went forward and offered me $34 an hour and promised full-time employment. I negotiated up to $49 because it didn't make sense for me to work for them for less during the school year and be busy with PhD apps, etc. They countered at $47 + bonus, but only if I agree to work full time for 93k a year + bonus (5-15%) after graduation. There are different ways to go about this, so I thought I would get some insight from people with more experience than me.


I was thinking of these three options:


  • Agree to the part-time offer, work, and then dip before full-time starts
  • Negotiate up to $120,000 annually and stay with them.
  • Walk away (I am not desperate for money and have enough to sustain myself until the end of school, and I have multiple Professors who I did research with, who work in companies paying $150,000+ to new grads who could give me referrals and who's team I could be working on)

Job located in Chicago


Thank you very much for the insight!


Update: I tried Negotiating Up to $140,000 as an anchor, but all I got was, "You asked for too much, max we can do is 93k + bonus"

pacerguy00 
Clearly you have the leverage here. I'd start with asking yourself what your end goal is. If your ideal end goal is to complete your PhD and use those professorial contacts to land a more lucrative job, and don't need the money, then I'd decline it outright. Odds are if you have the leverage they will keep coming back with higher offers so be prepared to or straight up ask for what you want. If you're walking away, shoot your shot and ask for $150,000. The worst they say is no.
21

