Switching from PgM to Demand Gen
HI, I have been working as a Marketing PgM since 2016 with a year break. My experience has been in a start-up for 3 years and the remaining time in Google and Meta as a contractor. I have done some work on digital marketing at Google and as a freelance. I have been working on a wide variety of projects and would like to switch to a PgM in the Demand Gen team or a digital marketer in a full-time role. Any suggestions on how I could make this switch and what are the things I should focus on for long-term career growth?
bcnecoProgram Manager
Marketing skills will obviously be key, I'd say run marketing experiments and get really good at using Google Analytics tools to help make the case.
SJabc2023Program Manager
The project I support right now cannot really leverage any marketing experiments. Its not on the campaigns/content side of things.
