Switching from PgM to Demand Gen

HI, I have been working as a Marketing PgM since 2016 with a year break. My experience has been in a start-up for 3 years and the remaining time in Google and Meta as a contractor. I have done some work on digital marketing at Google and as a freelance. I have been working on a wide variety of projects and would like to switch to a PgM in the Demand Gen team or a digital marketer in a full-time role. Any suggestions on how I could make this switch and what are the things I should focus on for long-term career growth?