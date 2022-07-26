H82ajJhsi827u in
Real-time detection of human emotions using ai
Some pretty amazing technology here. Would be interesting to see how this could be used in telehealth especially. Anyone see this applications in real life?
Product Manager
Wow, thats pretty sick actually. I could totally see this being used in interrogation situations as another measure to detect lying and stuff. Makes sense to use in telehealth too. I would imagine there'd be a dcent amount of training required for professionals to interpret the data they are collecting here though. What does a mix of 40% angry and 60% happy mean irl? How does context play a role in the insights you draw?
