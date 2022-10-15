Mrg in
Prepare for software developer role
I have 9 YOE in the software industry, but I started as a QA. I moved to the role of a Software developer just 1.5 years back
So currently as per my years of experience, I am quite new in this role. How do I prepare myself to catch up for the years delayed and be at par with the market?
I have experience in Kubernetes, Golang
MrgBackend Software Engineer
Thank you. This helps :) will try
