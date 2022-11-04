jsleazy in  
Computer Science at Morgan State University 

Challenges faced this recruiting season.

TO ALL COLLEGE STUDENTS What challenges are you facing when finding a job this recruiting season? It could be from the ghosting, the tediousness of searching, difficulty getting recruiters, etc. What challenges have you this year in finding roles for yourself?

4
1552
Sort by:
trufflefries14Computer Engineering  
The never-ending HackerRank assessments
3
jsleazyComputer Science  
Okay aside from the hackerranks. Because it’s up to the company what their process is.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482