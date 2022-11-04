jsleazy in
Challenges faced this recruiting season.
TO ALL COLLEGE STUDENTS What challenges are you facing when finding a job this recruiting season? It could be from the ghosting, the tediousness of searching, difficulty getting recruiters, etc. What challenges have you this year in finding roles for yourself?
4
1552
trufflefries14Computer Engineering
The never-ending HackerRank assessments
3
jsleazyComputer Science
Okay aside from the hackerranks. Because it’s up to the company what their process is.
