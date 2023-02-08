Zoom CEO takes 98% paycut amid layoffs

Thought this was interesting. Zoom laid off 1300 people and CEO actually accepted responsibility and will reduce his salary for the coming year by 98% and will also not take his 2023 corporate bonus.





Executive team will also reduce their base salaries by 20% and forfeit the same bonus.





Crazy to me that still results in layoffs of 1300 people, but I imagine it could have been way more.





https://www.npr.org/2023/02/08/1155392099/zoom-layoffs-tech-jobs