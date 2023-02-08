ab189c00e in  
Technical Program Manager  

Zoom CEO takes 98% paycut amid layoffs

Thought this was interesting. Zoom laid off 1300 people and CEO actually accepted responsibility and will reduce his salary for the coming year by 98% and will also not take his 2023 corporate bonus.


Executive team will also reduce their base salaries by 20% and forfeit the same bonus.


Crazy to me that still results in layoffs of 1300 people, but I imagine it could have been way more.


https://www.npr.org/2023/02/08/1155392099/zoom-layoffs-tech-jobs

Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut

Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut

Zoom, a hallmark of pandemic life, is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan said he and other executives will take pay cuts and forgo bonuses.

npr.org
0
1275

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,426