Zoom CEO takes 98% paycut amid layoffs
Thought this was interesting. Zoom laid off 1300 people and CEO actually accepted responsibility and will reduce his salary for the coming year by 98% and will also not take his 2023 corporate bonus.
Executive team will also reduce their base salaries by 20% and forfeit the same bonus.
Crazy to me that still results in layoffs of 1300 people, but I imagine it could have been way more.
https://www.npr.org/2023/02/08/1155392099/zoom-layoffs-tech-jobs
