Wanting to switch careers to SWE

I am a 37 year old male that lives in Michigan. I currently work as a manager over a small team of 3-4 people. I've always been in customer service and support for the last 20 years. We would be considered a customer service/support department. A few years back, I went back to school and obtained a B.S CS and a masters in CS as well. I am looking to switch careers. I am not finding much joy in my work and I think there is something better for me as a SWE.





I am looking for your opinions here. Do you think that this change is possible? What type of salary am I looking at? I make a descent salary now and I will be willing to make a little less to "get my foot in the door" and get some experience. I know that as I gain experience, I will be better compensated. I never had a problem with working my way up the ladder.





Another thing that I am concerned about is the interviews. I have a few Udemy courses that I will be going through to refresh my memory. I am also signed up for leetcode. I would like to get started with FE and eventually work my way into Full Stack.





Any thoughts, opinions or recommendations are greatly appreciated.