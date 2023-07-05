Career Change

Hello all,





I am a MES Dev/ Automation Engineer with about 5 years experience maintaining and building industrial systems. I was looking to do a shift into ICSS and was looking at some certs. Furthermore, I am working right now on some core certs like CCNA and security + but I was curious about others that would be great. I see CISSP is a popular one, and I was looking at others like CEH, CISM, and CICP. Are there any other recommended ones for ICSS career path?